(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on August 11, 2018 shows (L)President of Turkey and Leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdogan deliverling a speech during an AK party's group meeting at the AK Party's headquarters in Ankara, on January 26, 2018.(R) US President Donald Trump looking on during a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 30, 2018. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hit back on August 11, 2018 at US "threats" over a detained American pastor which has escalated tensions between the two NATO allies and piled pressure on the Turkish currency. "It is wrong to dare bring Turkey to its knees through threats over a pastor," Erdogan told a rally in the Black Sea town of Unye. "I am calling on those in America again. Shame on you, shame on you. You are exchanging your strategic partner in NATO for a priest."

