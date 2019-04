Istanbul's new mayor Ekrem Imamoglu speaks during a rally to celebrate a "new beginning" following his March 31 election in Istanbul on April 21, 2019.Istanbul's new mayor on April 21 held a rally to celebrate a "new beginning" urging people to unite after he won a highly contested race against the president's ruling party. Ekrem Imamoglu, 49, of the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), narrowly edged out his rival to capture Istanbul mayor's office in a stinging setback the ruling AKP after a decade and a half in power.

