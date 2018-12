مصافحة استثنائية في السويد بين المتحاربين في اليمن

Huthi representative Salim al-Moughaless (R) and Yemeni economist and government representative Ahmed Ghaleb shake hands during the first Yemen peace talks since 2016, on December 10, 2018 in the Swedish rural town of Rimbo.A mass prisoner swap between Yemeni rebels and the government, a key issue at UN-brokered peace talks in Sweden, has been finalised, both sides said today. Brokered by UN special envoy Martin Griffiths earlier this month, it is one of the main points at talks between the government and Huthi rebels in Sweden this week.

