This Handout picture made available by the Slovak Police on November 13, 2019, shows the emergency services working at the scene of collision between a public bus and a truck near the village of Malanta on the outskirts of the city of Nitra, Slovakia.At least 12 people died and 17 were injured in a collision between a public bus and a truck in western Slovakia, rescuers said in a revised toll.

