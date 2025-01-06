立足瑞士 报道世界
外交事务

您是否听说过某些关于瑞士外交的信息，且希望我们对其进行核实？

提问者： 杰拉尔丁·黄萨克赫

在世界政治舞台上，瑞士这个中欧小国有着颇多的对外形象：中立国、和平促进者、人权捍卫者。但说到瑞士与其他国家或机构的关系，并非所有信息都准确无误，我们希望逐一澄清。

例如，俄罗斯声称，瑞士通过采纳欧盟对俄制裁，“自1815年以来，首次打破了中立”。事实上，瑞士多年来已多次和欧盟或联合国同步采取制裁措施。

有关瑞士的国际作用，您是否听说过类似误解或误传？您希望我们对哪些信息进行事实核查？

请在下面的评论中分享您的见解，我们可能会在后续文章中引入您的观点。

相关内容
台湾总统蔡英文发表讲话

相关内容

台湾打击数字虚假信息

此内容发布于 台湾公民在政府的支持下成功地打击了虚假信息。但在参与直接民主的建设时，却遇到来自政界的阻挠，在瑞士资讯SWI swissinfo.ch 对台北访问期间感受到了这一点。

更多阅览 台湾打击数字虚假信息

加入对话

评论或留言须遵守我们的规定。 如果你有问题或者希望提出讨论的主题，请与我们联系!
PropD
PropD
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。

老实说....，如果我想对瑞士（或其他任何地方）的信息进行 "事实核查"，我不会找一家由更大的主流媒体拥有和/或支持的媒体来帮我核查。如今，人们可以 "独立 "查询信息。很多人远离主流媒体及其附属机构是有原因的。在我看来，它们充斥着宣传、受控叙事、半真半假（或根本没有真相），根本不可信......。

To be honest....If I wanted something "fact checked" about Switzerland (or anywhere else for that matter) I wouldn't come to a media outlet that is owned and/or supported by a much larger mainstream media outlet to do it for me. People can "independently" check for information these days. There's a reason why so many people are turning a way from mainstream media and their subsidiaries. They're too full of propaganda, controlled narratives, half truths (or no truth at all), and simply can't be trusted...IMHO.

