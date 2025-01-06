您是否听说过某些关于瑞士外交的信息，且希望我们对其进行核实？
老实说....，如果我想对瑞士（或其他任何地方）的信息进行 "事实核查"，我不会找一家由更大的主流媒体拥有和/或支持的媒体来帮我核查。如今，人们可以 "独立 "查询信息。很多人远离主流媒体及其附属机构是有原因的。在我看来，它们充斥着宣传、受控叙事、半真半假（或根本没有真相），根本不可信......。
To be honest....If I wanted something "fact checked" about Switzerland (or anywhere else for that matter) I wouldn't come to a media outlet that is owned and/or supported by a much larger mainstream media outlet to do it for me. People can "independently" check for information these days. There's a reason why so many people are turning a way from mainstream media and their subsidiaries. They're too full of propaganda, controlled narratives, half truths (or no truth at all), and simply can't be trusted...IMHO.
