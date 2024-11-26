立足瑞士 报道世界
瑞士有哪些“奇葩事”？你想知道吗？

提问者： 策诺·佐卡泰利

知道吗，在瑞士，养单只豚鼠宠物是违法的！“嗡嗡球”(hornuss)真的嗡嗡响吗？还有，瑞士外交官在埃及意外发现自己曾祖父的木乃伊，这个故事是真的吗？

瑞士资讯swissinfo.ch一系列有关瑞士的奇闻故事为你揭晓答案。

如果你对瑞士的趣闻轶事感兴趣，请告诉我们。或许我们可以进行更详细的报道。

期待你的回音！

山姆是个好孩子，除了它捕猎的时候。

爱鸟还是爱猫，瑞士人陷入纠结

此内容发布于 在瑞士，猫每年捕杀数百万只鸟、青蛙和其他动物，但政治家们却都不愿意对此采取任何行动。目前官方正在针对一项“十年内暂停进口和繁殖猫”的建议进行讨论，不知这是否能产生一些影响？

Gioboa
Gioboa
以下评论已自动从FR翻译成中文。

在美国大选期间，特朗普指责一个地区的居民吃猫。 很多人都笑了，但有人告诉我，如果我们知道在瑞士，食用猫狗肉是合法的 "私人用途"，我们就不会笑得那么开心了！我查了一下，事实的确如此。为了制止这种野蛮行径，瑞士曾发起过几次请愿活动，最近一次是在 2014 年。后者过去曾裁定，国家无权对人们的饮食习惯进行立法。狗肉被用来制作香肠或治疗风湿病的脂肪，而猫则在圣诞节被像兔子一样烹饪，尤其是在伯尔尼州、卢塞恩州和汝拉州！(您可以在 "santé vet "报纸或 TDG 上查阅这些信息。得知我们的联邦认为吃狗肉还是猫肉是个人的选择，我们感到特别羞愧。

Pendant les votations américaines, Trump accusait les habitants d'une région de manger du chat, beaucoup ont ri, mais quelqu'un m'a raconté qu'on rirait beaucoup moins en apprenant qu'en Suisse, la consommation de viande de chien et chat est légalement autorisée, à « usage privé ! J'ai vérifié et c'est la triste vérité. Il n'y a eu quelques pétitions pour mettre fin à ces pratiques barbares, la dernière en 2014, mais l'association se heurte toujours au Conseil national et au Conseil des Etats. Ces derniers ont déjà considéré par le passé qu'il n'était pas dans les attributions de l'Etat de légiférer sur les habitudes alimentaires des citoyens. On utilise la viande de chien pour faire des saucisses ou de la graisse contre les rhumatismes quant au chat, il est cuisiné comme du lapin pendant la période de Noël, en particulier dans les cantons de Berne, de Lucerne et du Jura !!! ( vous pourrez vérifier dans le journal "santé vet " ou la TDG. On se sent particulièrement honteux de savoir que notre Confédération estime que manger de la viande de chien ou de chat relève du choix personnel.

Djera
Djera
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。

是的，在 21 世纪，许多妇女一怀孕就被裁员，我自己也是如此。幼儿园是一个虚构的名字，如果你上了幼儿园，你就得像多付一套房子的钱一样（以数千法郎计）。这根本不是一个关爱儿童和妇女的国家。
医疗系统撕毁了医疗保险，正因为如此，我们这些人付出了太多......然后，所有东西都太贵了，尤其是肉，等等等等。
很多事情都令人震惊。

Yes, in the 21st century many women get fired when they get pregnant, myself included. Kindergarten is an imaginary noun and if you get one, you pay for it as an additional apartment (in several thousand francs). Not welcoming country for the kids and women, at all.
The health system are scamming the health insurance and because it we, the people are paying it too high... Then everything is too expensive especially meat etc. etc.
A lot of shocking things.

MeerOss
MeerOss
以下评论已自动从DE翻译成中文。

我对瑞士的出租车感到惊讶--它们真的很贵，尤其是在山区。但令人惊讶的是，尽管如此，瑞士的出租车服务却非常出色。司机总是彬彬有礼，车内干净整洁，总之，您可以享受到物有所值的一流服务。

Ich bin von den Taxis in der Schweiz überrascht - sie sind wirklich teuer, vor allem in den Bergregionen. Aber das Erstaunliche daran ist, dass der Service trotzdem einfach hervorragend ist. Die Fahrer sind immer höflich, die Autos sind sauber und im Allgemeinen hat man das Gefühl, dass man für sein Geld einen erstklassigen Service bekommt.

Gioboa
Gioboa
以下评论已自动从FR翻译成中文。
@MeerOss

我也有同感，但至少您不怕打车。在卢森堡，出租车更贵，即使你指给他们正确的方向，司机也会不顾一切。我是一名女性，过去两次从机场搭乘出租车的经历让我感到非常痛苦。

J'ai aussi fait ce constat, mais au moins on n'a pas peur de prendre le taxi. Au Luxembourg c'est plus cher, les chauffeurs font des détours, même si on leur indique une direction. Je suis une femme et les deux dernières fois que j'ai dû prendre un taxi depuis l'aéroport ça a été infernal.

MeerOss
MeerOss
以下评论已自动从DE翻译成中文。
@Gioboa

我同意：卢森堡的出租车不适合胆小鬼！在其他国家，您可以很方便、很便宜地到达目的地，但在这里，您会感觉被困住了。

Ich stimme zu: Taxis in Luxemburg sind nichts für schwache Nerven! In anderen Ländern kommt man leicht und billig hin, aber hier fühlt man sich gefangen.

Lynx
Lynx
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。

如果您在网上查找关于典型瑞士人的描述，您会发现他们是安静的人，不喜欢大声喧哗，比如在公共交通工具上。95%的人都很安静，但也有 5%的人很吵闹--大声讲电话、在一起大声聊天、经常分开坐而不是挨在一起、孩子们大声玩耍而没有家长的管束。然而，没有人说什么。这种不尊重人的行为被接受了（我没有）。另一方面，如果一个外国人横穿马路，而红衣人说 "不"，年长的瑞士人会做出非常响亮的反应。

If you search online for a description of the typical Swiss, you find they are reserved people with a dislike for loud noise on e.g. public transport. Then you take the tram. 95% are quiet, but 5% are noisy - talking loudly on their phones, chatting loudly together, often sat apart, not next to each other, children playing loudly, without parental control. Yet, no one says anything. This disrespectful behaviour is accepted (not by me). But, if a foreigner crosses the road when the red man says no, the older Swiss react very loudly to that.

sigi
sigi
以下评论已自动从DE翻译成中文。

昨晚在酒吧里，一个澳大利亚人告诉我，袋鼠生活在瑞士的野外。当我不相信他的话，并用 Duckduckgo 搜索引擎证明不是这样时，他告诉我，柏林的一个非常可靠的人告诉他的！

Gestern Abend erzaehlte mir ein Australier im Pub,es gaebe in der Schweiz auch freilebende Kanguruhs. Als ich ihm das nicht glaubte und mit der Suchmaschine Duckduckgo das Gegenteil bewies, erklaerte er mir das haette ihm ein sehr vertrauenswuerdiger Mann in Berlin erzaehlt!

Mrsherpa
Mrsherpa
以下评论已自动从EN翻译成中文。
@sigi

是的，我正在瑞士给袋鼠看表演。

Its true i show the Kangaroos here in switzerland. where ? answer =in the zoo

