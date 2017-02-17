Front page - SWI swissinfo.ch

Forum Let's discuss



...
(swissinfo.ch)

The hundreds of thousands of Swiss citizens living abroad have voting rights, but should they?

There’s been a lively Twitter debate (in German) on this issue this week after Claudio Kuster, an assistant to Senator Thomas Minder, questioned their rights.

“The Swiss abroad should not have the right to vote – if only because they are difficult to reach with information or campaigns.”external link

The grounds for his tweet was an article by swissinfo.ch about how the Swiss abroad had voted on Sunday on three issues, including a controversial reform of corporate tax law and easing citizenship requirements for the grandchildren of immigrants.

Emigration Where do the Swiss go, when they live abroad?

By

More than one in ten Swiss lives abroad. The number has more than doubled since 1980. This graphic illustrates that the Swiss don’t like to stray ...

9 There are 9 comments on this article.

Not everyone was in agreement with Kuster’s position. Below is an extract from the discussion:

They could inform themselves. But do theyexternal link?” asked Sandro Lüscher.

"I think the problem is rather that the (issues voted on) do not affect them, as opposed to foreign nationals living in Switzerlandexternal link,” replied Min Li Marti.

Daniel C. Rohr wrote: “But should they also pay into the state pension plan, be taxed at source and pay other taxesexternal link?”

Kuster was asked on SwissCommunity, the chat site set up for Swiss abroad: “Maybe the Swiss abroad are influenced less by campaignsexternal link?”

And it was pointed out to him: “Votes differ, (depending on different divides) urban/rural, young/old, French/German, education level… who shouldn’t be allowed to vote?”external link

And Manuela Schiller – presumably someone holding Italian citizenship as well as Swiss, wrote: “I ask myself each time when I receive (voting) documentation from the Italian consulate, ‘does this affect me?’ Yes and no.”external link

What do you think? Let us know in the section for the comments below.

The most interesting opinions or statements will be used in a follow up article by our editorial team.


×

Related Stories

Emigration Where do the Swiss go, when they live abroad?

By

More than one in ten Swiss lives abroad. The number has more than doubled since 1980. This graphic illustrates that the Swiss don’t like to stray ...

9 There are 9 comments on this article.

Naturalisation questions Becoming Swiss: ‘Where do I sign?’

By

Swiss citizenship is highly sought after – and correspondingly hard to get. swissinfo.ch looks at how to get the naturalisation ball rolling.

5 There are 5 comments on this article.

More equal than others Rich foreigners ‘buy’ Swiss residency thanks to derogation

By

Obtaining a Swiss residence permit is not an easy process and comes with strict rules. But money helps immensely.

1 There is one comment on this article.

#WeAreSwissAbroad In Vienna, Samuel Heger found his dream job – and love

By

Samuel Heger left Switzerland to boost his career. In Vienna, he finally found true love. As a Swiss abroad, he regrets not being able to vote online.

1 There is one comment on this article.