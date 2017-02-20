Feb 20, 2017 - 16:42

The poll shows the mood in the population about the Swiss parliament and other political players (Keystone)

Dissatisfaction with politics in Switzerland dropped slightly last year, according to an opinion poll.

An online survey by the student-based Vimentis organisation found that 46% of respondents were discontented – down from 53% in the previous year. This compares with 36% who said they were happy and 18% undecided.

The 55-64 age group and supporters of the rightwing Swiss People’s Party are more critical than the younger generation or grassroots of any other party.

Immigration and asylum issues are the policy fields in which politicians most urgently need to take action, according to the poll published on Monday.

The survey also revealed growing concern among the population about the future of the old age pension scheme. More than three out of four respondents called for the introduction of systematic border controls.

Dialogue with the population

Vimentis has published annual surveys since 2003. The latest online poll was carried out between October and December 2016.

More than 21,000 respondents answered 35 questions about five policy topics, including old age pensions, security, education, housing and the political mood.

The aim of the organisation is to allow citizens to voice their opinion and boost dialogue between politicians and the population.

The leading GfS Bern research institute, in its traditional Worry Barometer published last November, identified unemployment, immigration and old age pensions as the main issues.

swissinfo.ch/urs

Links