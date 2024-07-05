Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
‘Astonished’ Germany says Hungary cancelled foreign minister meeting

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Hungary has cancelled a meeting for Monday in Budapest with Germany’s foreign minister and her Hungarian counterpart, a German foreign ministry official said on Friday.

The German ministry said it was “astonished” and that a “serious and honest” discussion was needed after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday.

The Hungarian foreign minstry and a government spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Moscow meeting was the first meeting of an EU leader with Putin in Moscow since April 2022, two months after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The talks angered some European Union leaders who warned against appeasing Moscow and said Orban did not speak for the EU.

The German foreign ministry official said that the meeting would be rescheduled.

