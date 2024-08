‘First phase’ of response to commander’s killing complete, Hezbollah says

1 minute

CAIRO (Reuters) – Hezbollah said on Sunday it had completed the “first phase” of its response to Israel’s killing of the group’s top commander in a strike on a Beirut suburb last month.

Hezbollah added that it had hit 11 Israeli military sites, fired more than 320 rockets and sent drones flying into northern Israel on Sunday.