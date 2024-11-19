‘Hong Kong 47’: Reaction to jailings of democrats in landmark national security trial

By Jessie Pang and James Pomfret

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong’s High Court on Tuesday sentenced 45 leading democrats to jail terms of up to 10 years in what critics say is a major blow to the financial hub’s rule of law.

Under a Beijing-imposed national security law which carries sentences of up to life in prison, 47 pro-democracy activists were arrested and charged in 2021 with conspiracy to commit subversion.

The following are comments on the landmark ruling:

JEREMY LAURENCE, SPOKESPERSON FOR THE U.N. HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICE:

“We are gravely concerned by the use of these security laws and the breadth to criminalize conduct protected by human rights to freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association. We will continue to engage with the Chinese authorities, as we have done in the past. Nothing changes in that respect.”

CATHERINE WEST, BRITISH MINISTER FOR THE INDO-PACIFIC

“China’s imposition of the National Security Law (NSL) in Hong Kong has eroded the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers. Today’s sentencing is a clear demonstration of the Hong Kong authorities’ use of the NSL to criminalise political dissent.”

PENNY WONG, FOREIGN MINISTER OF AUSTRALIA

“The Australian Government is gravely concerned by the sentence handed down in Hong Kong for Australian citizen Mr Gordon Ng and other members of the NSL47 … We call for China to cease suppression of freedoms of expression, assembly, media and civil society, consistent with the Human Rights Committee and Special Procedure recommendations, including the repeal of the National Security Law in Hong Kong.”

REPUBLICAN CHRIS SMITH, CHAIRMAN OF THE U.S. CONGRESSIONAL-EXECUTIVE COMMISSION ON CHINA (CECC)

“The Hong Kong government is seeking U.S. investments in the very same week that it brutally silences free speech and jails pro-democracy advocates. The Chinese Communist Party is asking U.S. financial institutions to subsidize their repression in Hong Kong … Instead of investment, the Biden Administration must sanction the judges, police, and prosecutors engaged in the political prosecutions of the HK 47 (democrats) and Jimmy Lai.”

THE INTER-PARLIAMENTARY ALLIANCE ON CHINA (IPAC), A GROUP OF INTERNATIONAL LAWMAKERS ENGAGED IN ISSUES ON CHINA

“(IPAC) denounce their convictions as a travesty of justice. These 45 men and women are suffering political persecution for organising a democratic primary election. This is clear evidence, if any more were needed, of the precipitous decline in the rule of law in Hong Kong. No credible system would countenance such ludicrously harsh sentences for people who merely wanted to vote.”

PETER STANO, EU’S LEAD SPOKESPERSON FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND SECURITY POLICY

“The sentencing to prison terms on 19 November of 45 pro-democracy politicians and activists in the case commonly known as ‘Hong Kong 47’ is another unprecedented blow against fundamental freedoms, democratic participation and pluralism in Hong Kong.”

ROXIE HOUGE, THE U.S. CONSULATE IN HONG KONG’S HEAD OF POLITICAL AND ECONOMIC AFFAIRS

“The U.S. government condemns the continuous prosecution of individuals here in Hong Kong who are expressing their political views … exercising their freedom of speech.”

LIN JIAN, CHINESE FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESMAN

“Hong Kong is a society governed by the rule of law … It is a basic principle that laws must be followed and violations must held accountable. No one can engage in illegal activities in the name of democracy and attempt to escape legal punishment.”

CHRIS TANG, HONG KONG’S SECRETARY FOR SECURITY

“I think overall we considered that the level of sentencing reflected the severity of the offense.”

OWEN CHOW, 27, DEMOCRAT SENTENCED TO 7 YEARS AND 9 MONTHS:

“Living in an uneasy environment we must have hope … I am absolutely not optimistic about the sentence, but I see hope, because even though the day of freedom is still far away, we finally see the end.”

LEE YUE SHUN, 31, ONE OF THE TWO ACQUITTED DEMOCRATS

“We should actively care to express our feelings, put forward our views, raise some questions or give some suggestions based on … the conclusion of this case. I think this is what everyone needs to do because as a member of society, these cases are not only about legal interests. In fact, everyone has a chance to be affected.”

MAYA WANG, ASSOCIATE CHINA DIRECTOR AT HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH

“Running in an election and trying to win it is now a crime that can lead to a decade in prison in Hong Kong. Today’s harsh sentences against dozens of prominent democracy activists reflect just how fast Hong Kong’s civil liberties and judicial independence have nosedived in the past four years since the Chinese government imposed the draconian National Security Law.”

SARAH BROOKS, CHINA DIRECTOR FOR AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL:

“We have moved into an era where healthy civic debate, the space for public discourse, and the normal interactions and sometimes frictions between civil societies and governments, is no longer seen as acceptable (in Hong Kong).”

STEVE TSANG, DIRECTOR OF THE CHINA INSTITUTE AT THE SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL AND AFRICAN STUDIES (SOAS) IN LONDON:

“It doesn’t mean that people in Hong Kong are not still aspiring for democracy … But as an organised (democratic) movement, it has effectively been put to a stop. The range of people who are being caught up in this network of 47 shows that even people who are known to be very, very moderate indeed can be caught in the net.”

URANIA CHIU, A DOCTORAL LEGAL RESEARCHER AT OXFORD UNIVERSITY:

“The damage to Hongkongers’ faith in the courts and the rule of law has already been done in how the case has been handled so far, in terms of the mass arrests, stringent bail requirements, and over 3.5 years of detention for some of the defendants.”

(Reporting by Jessie Pang, James Pomfret and Joyce Zhou in Hong Kong; Emma Farge in Geneva; Sachin Ravikumar in London; Joe Cash in Beijing; Michael Martina in Washington; Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill and Mark Potter)