‘It’s a mistake,’ Zelenskiy says of Biden’s Putin mix up

SHANNON, Ireland (Reuters) – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his U.S counterpart Joe Biden accidentally referring to him as Russian President Vladimir Putin was a mistake that could be forgotten about given all the support the U.S. has provided to Ukraine.

Biden mistakenly referred to Zelenskiy as Putin at a NATO summit in Washington on Thursday before correcting himself two seconds later.

“It’s a mistake. I think United States gave a lot of support for Ukrainians. We can forget some mistakes, I think so,” Zelenskiy told reporters on Saturday at Ireland’s Shannon airport where he was meeting Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris.

