‘King Conker’ did not cheat, tournament organisers say after investigation

reuters_tickers

1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The World Conker Championships has dismissed complaints of cheating against this year’s men’s champion David Jakins following an investigation, a statement issued on Monday by tournament organisers said.

The game of conkers involves trying to smash an opponent’s conker – the hard brown fruit of the horse chestnut tree, which is threaded onto a shoelace – by hitting it as hard as possible with their own conker.

The Oct. 13 result of the men’s competition had been called into question after losing competitors complained and Jakins was found to have a replica steel conker in his pocket.

“The conclusion of the investigation is that the World Championship Men’s title was won fairly, and that the steel conker was not used in play,” the statement said.