Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

‘King Conker’ did not cheat, tournament organisers say after investigation

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – The World Conker Championships has dismissed complaints of cheating against this year’s men’s champion David Jakins following an investigation, a statement issued on Monday by tournament organisers said.

The game of conkers involves trying to smash an opponent’s conker – the hard brown fruit of the horse chestnut tree, which is threaded onto a shoelace – by hitting it as hard as possible with their own conker.

The Oct. 13 result of the men’s competition had been called into question after losing competitors complained and Jakins was found to have a replica steel conker in his pocket.

“The conclusion of the investigation is that the World Championship Men’s title was won fairly, and that the steel conker was not used in play,” the statement said.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Sara Ibrahim

Is artificial intelligence an advantage or a disadvantage for workers?

What is your experience with AI at work? Have you already used it? Has it helped you work better? Or has it caused you more stress, more work or caused you to lose your job? Tell us about your experiences!

Join the discussion
6 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
11 Likes
17 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
233 Likes
160 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR