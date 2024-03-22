‘Strong possibility’ Russia will veto resolution on North Korea sanctions -UN diplomat

(Reuters) – There is “a strong possibility” Russia will veto a UN resolution on Friday calling for continuation of the current sanctions regime on North Korea, a UN diplomat told Reuters.

Such a veto, at a vote expected on Friday afternoon, would mean dissolution of the Panel of Experts monitoring enforcement of long-standing UN sanctions against North Korea over its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, the diplomat said, speaking on condition of anonymity.