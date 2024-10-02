Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
‘Transformational’ changes challenge ECB policy, Elderson says

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Euro zone inflation is set to ease back to the European Central Bank’s 2% target next year but there is no room for complacency given big structural changes facing the currency bloc, ECB board member Frank Elderson said on Wednesday.

The economy and the underlying financial system is subject to “transformational changes” from geopolitical fragmentation, technological advances and climate risk, Elderson said at an event in Dublin.

