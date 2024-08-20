‘We’re going nowhere’ – Thai opposition figure says court interventions must stop

By Panu Wongcha-um

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Politicians in Thailand must reform the judiciary to prevent interventions that have the country “going around in circles”, a recently banned opposition figurehead said, after two big rulings that dissolved his party and dismissed a prime minister.

Pita Limjaroenrat, whose now defunct Move Forward Party was blocked from forming a government last year, said a 10-year political ban would not weaken his resolve to lead Thailand and start major reforms, including stopping independent institutions from being politicised.

Thailand has been trapped in a tumultuous two-decade cycle of coups and court rulings that have toppled multiple governments, as part of a power struggle between popularly elected parties and an influential establishment with powerful connections in the military and key institutions.

“It’s back to square one and nothing has been achieved for the people,” Pita told Reuters, reflecting on upheaval that saw Move Forward dissolved and Srettha Thavisin dismissed as premier in the space of a week, both by the same court.

“We confuse movement with progress,” he said. “It’s almost like we’re going around in circles and we’re thinking we’re going somewhere but actually we’re going nowhere.”

His remarks came as 134 Thai academics and legal experts in a statement criticised the court, which they said overstepped its jurisdiction and damaged the public’s trust in legal and democratic systems.

Pita will return to Harvard University as a democracy fellow following his ban over his party’s plan to amend a law that punishes royal insults with up to 15 years in jail, a campaign the court said undermined Thailand’s constitutional monarchy.

His predicament provides a snapshot of Thailand’s cutthroat politics, with Pita hugely popular yet forced onto the sidelines, despite leading Move Forward to a surprise election victory that gave a ringing public endorsement of its progressive, anti-establishment platform.

Pita, 43, has polled consistently as the most preferred prime minister choice in Thailand, long after army-appointed senators thwarted his bid to become premier.

‘WAITING FOR MY TIME’

He and 43 colleagues could be subject of another pending case over the campaign on the lese-majeste law and face lifetime political bans by the anti-corruption commission, which has a remit that goes beyond graft cases.

He said the issue shows elected politicians need to reform institutions such as the commission and courts to guarantee their independence and accountability to the public.

“Penalise someone because of differing ethical standards or morality standards – that’s a bit too much for our democracy,” he said.

Though the two verdicts shook Thai politics and sparked concerns about the outlook for its stagnating economy, the status quo remains after casualties of both cases quickly regrouped within two days of the decisions.

Move Forward formed a new vehicle, the People’s Party, while the Pheu Thai Party-led coalition rallied behind Srettha’s replacement, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who won the overwhelming backing of parliament on Friday and was endorsed by the king on Sunday.

Paetongtarn is daughter of divisive political heavyweight and billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, whose populist parties have been worst hit by Thailand’s tumult. He is indicted for an alleged royal insult, though his lawyer on Monday said witness testimony will not start until July 2025.

Pita is planning a memoir of his roller-coaster ride and to give speeches and seminars on Southeast Asian affairs, hoping to return to politics stronger.

“I’ll be waiting for my time, you know I still very much want to bring about change in Thailand,” he said.

“I’ll be accumulating knowledge and experiences so when I return to be the leader of the country I’ll be a better person then.”