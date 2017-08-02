Navigation

#1Augustabroad, in photos How Swiss National Day was celebrated around the world

Switzerland's citizens abroad shared how they celebrated Swiss National Day 2017 in style. 

We heard from people all over the globe who ate Swiss foods and celebrated the day with family and friends, from Singapore to Canada, New Zealand, the United States, Norway, Sweden, Bangladesh and Qatar.

Potatoes and cheese were a recurring theme, from France to South Korea and Sweden:

potato in a pan

Happy 1.August #swissnationalday #1augustabroad #expatwithkidsinparis #expatwithkidsinmadrid #expatwithkids

Celebrating Swiss National Day. #1AugustAbroad #1August #ErsterAugust #fondue #swiss #cheese #chäs

Certain Swiss beverages featured heavily in England and Australia: 

And there were plenty of sweet treats and decorations, from cakes in China to chalets in Canada.


cake pieces in the shape of a swiss flag
(User Ying Xu via Facebook)


(User Sarah Finlayson Spalinger via Facebook)


Plus fireworks in France, stone throwing in Pittsburgh and music and dancing in Peru, with a certain local flavour.

fireworks france

photos of fireworks

stone throwing
(User Beatrice Hook via Facebook)
(User Franko Figari Korrodi via Facebook)


Over on Twitter, we saw more flags, food and nature from Indonesia, Canada, the Czech Republic and England.

A selection of Swiss National Day photos from twitter

