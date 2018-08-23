This content was published on August 23, 2018 7:15 PM Aug 23, 2018 - 19:15

(Keystone)

Switzerland’s Competition Commission external link (COMCO) published on Thursday a 300-page report on illegal price fixing in the Swiss Alps.

The report details how construction companies in the Lower Engadin, a region in southeast Switzerland, have manipulated tenders in the construction and public works sectors for years.

This is considered the most important construction manipulation case discovered in Switzerland to date, according to the Swiss News Agency (SDA-ATS)

COMCO announced at the end of April that it was sanctioning seven construction companies for a total of CHF7.5 million ($7.6 mission)

Two additional decisions are still pending. They were postponed to 2019 because of an appeal to the Federal Court, according to Franz Stüssi, deputy director of COMCO,

SDA-ATS/ds

