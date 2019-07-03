This content was published on July 3, 2019 3:46 PM

The government has decided on a set of measures aimed at reducing the carbon footprint of its administration, including fewer short- and medium-haul flights and more energy-friendly cars.

Presenting the plans, Environment Minister Simonetta Sommaruga said the government was a role model and its units and services could do more to raise awareness of the possibilities to tackle climate change in line with the government’s energy strategy 2050external link.

She said the various ministries would present details by the middle of next year to curb CO2 emissions from air and road transport as well as from heating and cooling of buildings over the next ten years.

The measuresexternal link mentioned in a press release include possible restrictions of flights for members of the administration and the federal institutes of technology, smaller government delegations travelling abroad as well as boosting the fleet environmentally-friendly vehicles, the sustainable renovation of buildings in line with ecological standards and an investment policy of the government’s occupational pension fund adapted to climate change.

The aim is for the non-military units of the government to halve emissions relative to 2006 levels. The defence ministry has been given less ambitious targets.

“It’s worth the effort not only for the environment but also because it helps the economy and creates jobs,” Sommaruga said.



