'Humanitarian Principles. Here and Now' In global exhibition, Swiss artists mirror humanity's struggle for dignity

Renaissance: Artwork about humanitarian principles

Sarah Carp reflects on her own life as a parent and the challenge she was facing at the time. (Rebecca Bowring, The Mechanical Bride, 2018, Rebecca Bowring)

Selfish: Artwork about humanitarian principles

Porchet’s film Selfish deals with inequality, as demonstrated in a fish fight over food. (Selfish, 2018, Cyril Porchet)

Journees: Abstract art about humanitarian principles

Abstract artwork 'Similar days', depicting how people connect.J. (Journées semblables, Manon Wertenbroek, 2018)

Caravan park

Yann Gross highlights the fact that homelessness gets much more media coverage than the plight of refugees. (Les Maraudeurs, 2018, Yann Gross)

Memorial Garden: Abstract art piece about humanitarian principles

Virginie Rebetez focuses on humanity as concerns both the living and the dead. (Memorial Garden, 2018, Virginie Rebetez)

Le Salève (The Salève)

Laurence Rasti deals with identity, human rights and migration, using moving stories she found close to home. (Le Salève, 2018, Laurence Rasti)

Facing Prejudice

Mark Henley, two-times Swiss Press Photographer of the Year, shows the defacing of a public photo exhibition in Geneva about asylum seekers. (Facing Prejudice, 2018, Mark Henley)

Schmolltz: Artwork about humanitarian principles

“Expressing an artistic perspective on a humanitarian issue and seeing its impact in a local and contemporary context was certainly educational.” (Schmolitz, 2018, Caroline Etter)

The Mechanical Bride Artwork.

In her composition, Rebecca Bowring uses mirrored images to highlight the loss of human interaction in society. (The Mechanical Bride, 2018, Rebecca Bowring)

On n’y comprend rien (We Understand Nothing): Artwork.

Mathieu Bernard-Reymond’s film focuses on the importance of being good to others in order to feel human. (On n’y comprend rien, 2018, Mathieu Bernard-Reymond)

Do you feel helpless or overwhelmed when you see so many news images of armed conflicts and natural disasters around the world?  

Ten Swiss artists are interpreting this daily diet of human suffering in a travelling exhibition that is currently doing the rounds of Swiss embassies around the world. 

One of the participants, Cyril Porchet, captured on film how koi carps fight for food. He explained, “When I saw these fish struggle to survive, I felt distressed about the inequality among them.” The film, "Selfish," invites the viewers to reflect on how inequalities affect them in their lives.

The exhibitionexternal link, named "Humanitarian Principles. Here and Now", was produced jointly by the Musée de l’Elysée in Lausanne, the Swiss foreign ministry and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

It has already been shown in Caracas, Kyiv, Geneva, Madrid and Warsaw. From April 15 to May 15, it will be shown at the Galicia Jewish Museumexternal link in Krakóv, Poland. It is on display at the Musée de l’Elysée until Dec. 2022. 

