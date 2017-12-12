The Swiss people’s initiative “For Fair Prices” handed in 107,908 citizen signatures on Tuesday – well over the 100,000 required to trigger a nationwide vote on the issue of affordable consumer goods.
The text of the initiative, presented with the tagline “stop the island of high prices”, says it “declares war on general importers and foreign suppliers who abuse their power”.
In Switzerland, some consumer goods are much more expensive than in other countries – up to 40% more for clothes and 70% for cosmetics. But the initiative’s proponents argue that these differences in price are only due in small part to the nation’s high salaries and infrastructure costs. In fact, they argue, foreign suppliers keep prices artificially high in Switzerland, exploiting consumers’ purchasing power.
The initiative demands that more businesses be subjected to regulations for abuse of market power. Suppliers who refuse to abide by such rules should be subject to Swiss prosecution abroad, it says.
The plan would not concern agricultural prices, which are politically controlled, or prices for medications, which are set by the Federal Council, Switzerland’s executive body.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.