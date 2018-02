This content was published on February 16, 2018 11:34 AM Feb 16, 2018 - 11:34

The film “The Divine Order” directed by Petra Volpe was a hit at the box office in Switzerland and also attracted considerable attention abroad. Swiss public television, SRF, visited Petra Volpe in Hollywood, where she's meeting big-name producers and looking for her next project. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

