This content was published on September 17, 2018 4:19 PM Sep 17, 2018 - 16:19

For supporters of direct democracy, all roads lead to Rome: this year's Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy takes place in the Italian capital from September 26-29.

In this video message, Riccardo Fraccaro, minister for direct democracy in the Italian government, explains the importance of the four-day international conference and the movement that was launched in Switzerland ten years ago.

Global Forum in Rome "How can we make our cities more global and democratic at the same time?" is the theme of the 2018 Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracyexternal link, attended by an estimated 400 participants from around the world in Rome between September 26-29. In a series of plenary sessions and workshops, scientists, politicians, representatives of government administrations, NGOs and civil society will discuss and exchange ideas about boosting citizens' participation in local politics and the role cities play in promoting democracy at a global level. The forum is expected to adopt a declaration, a Magna Carta for the International League of Democratic Cities. The charter aims to boost cooperation, helping each other to increase democracy and efficiency. swissinfo.ch is a platform in ten languages with a special dossier called #DearDemocracyexternal link dedicated to direct democracy issues. As media partner of the Forum, swissinfo.ch journalists will report on the conference and write blog entries as well as posting contributions on Facebook and Twitterexternal link using the hashtag #globfor18. Our readers are welcome to join in the discussion by sending their contributions and comments.

