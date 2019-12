This content was published on December 8, 2019 11:00 AM

At a young age, circus artist Meret Ryhiner migrated to the United States to study circus arts in New York. She became a professional circus artist and eventually moved to New Orleans.

This is the story of how a road accident and hurricane Katrina changed her life, as well as the lives of the people in her community.

And what do her students have to say? In this episode of our podcast they share what working with Miss Meret has meant to them.







