Switzerland’s relationship with Europe is a topic that concerns Swiss people living all over the world.



As part of a project called #SWIontour, this summer we sent six teams of reporters to visit Swiss clubs in Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy and the United States. We wanted to tap into the mood of the “fifth Switzerland” ahead of the parliamentary elections on October 20.

Among other things, we organized discussion rounds with the clubs to find out how Swiss expats view the political debate in their home country. Many of the Swiss living abroad are based in EU nations, and are directly affected by bilateral decisions.

How do they see the developing relationship between Switzerland and Europe? This video features a selection of their answers.

For more interviews, portraits and behind-the-scenes coverage, check out the hashtags #SWIonTour and #WeAreSwissAbroad on Instagramexternal link, Facebookexternal link and Twitterexternal link.

end of infobox





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram