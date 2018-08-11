Image gallery on the photos of Annemarie Schwarzenbach.

This content was published on August 11, 2018 11:00 AM Aug 11, 2018 - 11:00

Her first major journey took Swiss journalist and photographer Annemarie Schwarzenbach to Spain. It marked the start of her travels around the world, which she photographed.



In May 1933 Annemarie Schwarzenbach embarked on her first journalistic tour of Spain together with friend and photographer, Marianne Breslauerexternal link. The journey was financed by the sale of her stories and photos to the press. In October of the same year they both travelled for the first time to Persia and then to Moscow, completing their journey through the Orient in April 1934. Later on, she would travel to the United States and document the Great Depression as well as the re-election of Franklin Roosevelt.



A passionate journalist, Schwarzenbach wrote her first book "Freunde um Bernhard" (Bernhard’s Circle of Friends) after finishing her studies at the age of 23. Submerging herself in the world of literature, she became life-long friends with siblings Erikaexternal link and Klaus Mannexternal link. Klaus was a trusty travelling companion and she would later help to publish one of his most important anti-fascist works, "Die Sammlungexternal link" (The Collection). The friendship between Annemarie and the Mann family caused tensions between herself and her own family, who were supporters of the far-right Swiss National Front. This partially led her to a life of a migrant – travelling as a means of freedom from the restraints of a conservative family. Spain was her first port of call for exploration.

Her voyages can be followed on this mapexternal link along with her journeys to America, Africa and Asia.

In our series #swisshistorypicsexternal link we travel back in time with Annemarie Schwarzenbach through her black and white photography and visit the four corners of the world.



