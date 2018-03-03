The IBM System 360 was a big attraction at the IBM research centre. The magnetic tape station is to the left of the photo; disc stations with removable discs are at the front and in the background. (ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Image achive / Photo: Vogt, Jules)

Detailed view of IBM optical document readers at the IBM Research Centre in Zurich. (ETH-Bibliothek Zürich, Image achive / Photo: Vogt, Jules)

Image gallery of the first attempt of computerised counting of votes in Zürich.

This content was published on March 3, 2018 2:00 PM Mar 3, 2018 - 14:00

The possibility of using computers to count the votes of the Swiss population had been in discussion for some time before a large-scale experiment took place in a district of canton Zurich on February 1, 1970, with the help of the IBM Computer System/360.

Although the Zurich city council had been operating small computers since 1965, the use of computers in administration was still in its infancy – and was highly controversial when it came to voting.



Few media reports exist on the experiment, but it is known that for the vote on February 1, 1970 a ballot paper was developed which wasn't to be answered with a handwritten yes or no, but with a cross in the correct place. This particular vote was on the construction of a local hospital, money for school trips and road extension in Zurich.



Voters were assured that ballots would first be counted by hand and then used by the computer as a test.

The following day, the headline in the local Zurich newspaper, the Tages-Anzeiger, was that the trying out of new ballots had been a success. The reporter had observed that people had filled out the form correctly; what the reporter did not mention was whether the computer had counted the votes correctly. The mystery remains!



In the series #swisshistorypicsexternal link link we look back to the past and show pictures from Swiss art and culture.

