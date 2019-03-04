Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Federal Politics

#swisshistorypics Former military sports school still on track after 75 years

Sprintwettkampf bei der Einweihung der ersten Bauetappe der Eidgenoessischen Turn- und Sportschule Magglingen

Sprint competition at the inauguration of the first stage of construction of the Swiss Federal Gymnastics and Sports School, Magglingen, October 12,1949. (Keystone)

Taenzerinnen bei der Einweihung der ersten Bauetappe der Eidgenoessischen Turn- und Sportschule Magglingen

Gymnasts perform an expressive dance in 1949 at the Inauguration Day. (Keystone)

Die Spieler der Schweizer Fussballnationalmannschaft

Basel striker René Bader receives a massage as the players of the Swiss national football team prepare for the football World Cup in Brazil, June 1950. (Keystone)

Staatsbesuchs in der Schweiz: die griechische Koenigsfamilie beim Sporting Anlass

The Greek royal family, accompanied by German President Thomas Holenstein, visits the school, September 1958. (Keystone)

Konditionstraining fuer Spitzensportlern an der Eidgenoessischen Turn- und Sportschule Magglingen

Hans Holliger, coach of the national artistic gymnastics team, trains on the rings according to the instructions of gymnastics and sports teacher Jack Günthard, right. November 1961. (Keystone)



Kronprinz Konstantin von Griechenland, links, besucht die Eidgenoessische Turn- und Sportschule in Magglingen

The school's topographical situation is explained to Crown Prince Constantine of Greece. October 1963. (Keystone)



Das Labor fuer Spiroergometrie an der Eidgenoessischen Turn- und Sportschule Magglingen

The Laboratory for Spiroergometry. Here the performance of circulation and respiration is measured. May 31, 1967. (Keystone)


Kurs fuer Leiterinnen im Rahmen von 'Jugend und Sport' an der Eidgenoessischen Turn- und Sportschule Magglingen

Course for women trainers within the framework of "Youth and Sport" on April 9, 1968. (Keystone)

25 Jahre Eidgenoessische Turn- und Sportschule Magglingen

Performance of gymnasts at the new school building. Celebrations for the 25 years of the Sports School, September 5,1970. (Keystone)


Image gallery about the 75 jubilee of the Federal School for Sportin Magglingen

It’s the 75th birthday of the Federal Sports School in Magglingen, high above Lake Biel, where countless Swiss sports talents have been forged into champions.

But in 1942 the Federal Council were after a slightly different goal when they founded the Swiss Federal Gymnastics and Sports School: to make young Swiss men fit for military service by providing a so-called foundation course. 

In the same year, the government also passed a resolution to this effect, after which it took some time to determine the structure of the training and the location of the school. In 1944, the school was officially founded. 

And today, the sports school at Magglingen produces a range of high-achieving athletes, far from its army beginnings.

Both the Federal Office for Sport and the Federal Sports School overlook the magnificent vista of Lake Biel and its surrounding landscape, 900 metres above the city of Biel. The clean air is perfect for practising various sporting disciplines and (maybe) preparing to join the ranks of Olympic champions. 

Olympic champions of the past and present

Roger Federer’s former trainer Pierre Paganini received his sports teaching diploma here. But for more than a decade it has been known as a sort of finishing school for up-and-coming elite athletes. 

Among the star-studded cast of former students are Dario Cologna, a four-times Olympic gold medallist in cross-country skiing, Nordic combined skier Hippolyt Kempf, who has a complete set of Olympic medals, and World and European Champion shot putter Werner Günthör.

Olympic champions coming out of Magglingen

Jack Günthard, gymnast and sports teacher, Olympic champion, "Gymnast of the Nation".

Werner Günthör, shotputter, World and European Champion

Hippolyt Kempf, Olympic Champion Nordic Combined

Dario Cologna, Olympic cross-country ski champion

Nino Schurter, Olympic Champion and World Champion Mountain Bike

Swiss wrestling 'Kings' Matthias Sempach, Kilian Wenger, Matthias Glarner

Giulia Steingruber, Olympic bronze and several world championship medals in gymnastics

Patrizia Kummer, Olympic Champion Snowboard

end of infobox

In our series #swisshistorypicsexternal link we travel back in time to look at photographs which document past life and culture in Switzerland.

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters