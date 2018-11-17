Old-fashioned oven which would once heat the whole house, Saanen in canton Bern, 1918. (burgerbib.ch)

Bosco-Gurin is a municipality in the district of Vallemaggia in the canton of Tessin, dated between 1888 and 1903. (ETH-Library)

The "village Suisse" at the National Exhibition 1896 in Geneva. A typical farm house of the region, photographed by François-Frédéric Boissonnas. (ETH Library)

Low ceilings and high beds to allow for more warmth: farmhouse interior in Saanen, Canton Bern, 1918. (burgerbib.ch)

View of a house in Scuol in the canton Graubünden, with mural painting on the facade, 1910. (ETH-Library)

A vertical timber construction of the farmhouse 'Locher' on the village square in Lauperswil, near Bern, 1920. (courtesy of Hans Minder)

Historically, rural Swiss dwellings displayed a diversity of styles, depending on the local geography and building materials available. A look at the archives.



Despite its relatively small area of just over 41,000 square kilometres (15,444 square miles), Switzerland’s rural building styles are as diverse as the many regional dialects of its four national languages.

The country's mountainous terrain is a kind of geographical crossroads in Europe, with regions north of the Alps building mostly with timber, and those in the south using mainly stone. In central Switzerland, transitional regions use a mix of both materials.



So, you might even be able to tell what region you’re in by taking a quick look at old buildings. For example, while Ticino dwellings are predominantly built from unaltered local stone, the houses in Vaud are a mixture of timber and stone. Meanwhile, an 18th century farmhouse in Aargau would be identifiable by its low walls and straw-thatched roof, while a similar residence in the Emmental region of canton Bern would be larger, with an attached stable, built of timber.



Wood isn’t just wood! There are many complex ways to build houses. Log homes are not the same as timber-built dwellings, for example. Log construction uses the horizontal trunks of coniferous trees. In timber construction, the wood is positioned vertically.



1. Stone (Walls with or without plastering)

2. Stone/Timber (kitchen; bricked, living-room; timber)

2a. Stone/Log (Like 2. but block building with the parlour surrounded by mural-mantle)

2b. Stone/Timber (only single part walled with timber)

3. Log, horizontal (log cabin)

4. Log with timber, horizontal (timber with logs between the frames)

5. Timber, vertical (older framework build or younger partly timbered build)



