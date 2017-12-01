July 1969: A new road from Ticino's capital, Bellinzona to the tunnel would be the last link needed on the north-south route.

January 1969: An accounting system was installed to count the number of vehicles using the tunnel each day.

April 1968: Before the new access road to the tunnel was built, traffic was directed through many villages like Grono (pictured).

Winter 1968: The road tunnel is designed to be kept open all year round, in order to secure the link between the two mountain cantons, Ticino in the south and Graubünden in the southeast.

December 1, 1967: One of the many covered sections of road leading to the tunnel.

December 1, 1967: Home affairs minister Hans-Peter Tschudi (in middle) during the inauguration event.

November 1967: The southern entrance seen a few days before the inauguration.

April 10 1965: Time for the miners to celebrate.

April 10 1965: Engineers, miners and officials prepare the rock for the final breakthrough.

October 10, 1962, southern entrance: 500 miners worked round the clock on the tunnel.

Switzerland inaugurated the first Alpine road tunnel entirely within its own borders 50 years ago on December 1.

Already known in Roman times, the San Bernardino is one of the oldest passes in the Alps and has been an important European junction.

Drilling began in 1962, and progressed slowly - an average of 115 metres per month were excavated on the south side and 95 metres a month on the north. After three years, the breakthrough came on April 10, 1965.

The official inauguration - two years later - took place in the presence of representatives from five European countries: Austria, Italy, Germany, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

The then Swiss home affairs minister, Hans-Peter Tschudi, told Swiss public television, RSI, that the 6.6km tunnel was a testament to the country's pioneering role in the construction of road and rail infrastructure across the Alps.

"Geography and history gave Switzerland the task of opening up and securing the Alpine passes and thus entrusted it with an essential role as a mediator between north and south. With the new functional San Bernardino tunnel, we reconfirm this European mission of ours. "



