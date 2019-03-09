Navigation

#SwissHistoryPics The golden age of winter tourism in Grindelwald

Skispringen

Ski jumping in winter 1907-1908 on the Trychelegg, opposite the village. The first large ski jump was built in Grindelwald in 1910 and was notorious because the ski jumpers landed on a terrifyingly steep slope.

Chalet Milchbach

The "refreshment station" Chalet Milchbach on the Upper Glacier. Since its construction more than a hundred years ago, it has always been owned by the local Bohren family.

Station Eismeer

The station Eismeer, with a restaurant, was the final stop of the Jungfrau Railway until 1912. Mountain guides were stationed here and guided tourists secured with ropes across the glacier.

Fronarbeit

The men of old-established Grindelwald families pose for a picture after work.

Eistransport

During the hot July of 1911, two hundred tons of glacial ice were transported out of the valley for the guests in the area.

Getschertisch

Admiring a table-shaped ice formation on the lower glacier.

Bobsleigh auf der Dorfstrasse

Bobsledding down the main street of the village. 

Station Eigergletscher

Removing snow in preparation for the summer season.

Auschiesset

Targets for a shooting competition at the end of the summer season.

Bäreisbahn

An ice skating rink near the English chapel that is now a parking lot. 

Faulhornwirte

The landlord of the "Pintenfritz" restaurant (top right), with his employees. 

Gletscherspaziergang

A glacier walk. Until 1909, the mountain guides brought visitors down the wooden stairs called "Passage des Echelles" to the glacier.

Wärgistaler Älpler

A group of cheese makers taking a break. 

Skifahrer Unterwegs

No cable cars or ski lifts. At that time, skiers in First region could enjoy an untouched landscape.

Historische Bilder aus Grindelwald

Grindelwald was the first thermal spa town in the Bernese Oberland region to open up to winter tourism at the end of the 19th century. Photos from private collections provide a glimpse into this bygone era.

It must have been an exciting time for the small village near Interlaken: with the construction of a road and, a few years later, a cogwheel railway, a connection to the wider world was suddenly established.

In 1888, the village experienced a tourist boom thanks to the development of winter sports. Visitors from all over the world came to enjoy sleigh rides, curling, skating and, increasingly, skiing.

This boom also encouraged investment - hotels installed central heating and electric lighting. Optimism at the turn of the century was boundless: there were plans to build a casino and make all the mountains accessible by train. However, the outbreak of the war in 1914 led to a collapse of foreign tourism and these ambitious plans had to be buried.

Blast from the past

The photos presented here date from the golden age of Grindelwald and come from local collectors. Regional historian Peter Bernet, who has been studying his village for decades, has made a selection of images that show more than a century of history.

The images reflect the cultural, tourist and daily life of the valley at a time when photography was not common. The book, Grindelwald, from which the images have been curated, has been published by Weber Publishing.

In our series #SwissHistoryPics, we show rare photos that trace the history of Switzerland. 

