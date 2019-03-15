Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Federal Politics

Targeted measures Government finalises plan to counter burka ban proposal

Veiled woman checking mobile phone on Lake Geneva

Regions with many visitors from Arab countries would bear the brunt of a nationwide face-covering ban in Switzerland.  

(Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

The Swiss government has presented its plans for a legal amendment to prevent a nationwide ban on face-covering headgear, proposed by a rightwing people’s initiative.

Under the proposal, a person must show his or her face for identity checks by customs, transport, immigration and social security authorities.

However, the government has reaffirmed its opposition to a people’s initiative aimed at a nationwide ban on wearing a burka or niqab, as well as other forms of facial coverings.

In a statement published on Friday, the government reiterates it is up to the cantonal authorities to legislate on the issue, notably regions which attract tourists from Muslim countries.

Two of the country’s 26 cantons, Ticino and St Gallen, have introduced burka bans at a local level, while others rejected similar proposals.

Coercion

The necessary signatures for a nationwide vote were submitted in September 2017 and the government announced its opposition and plans for a counter-proposal in December. These proposals were sent out to consultation in June 2018.

In response to negative feedback from parties, cantons, organisations and institutions, the government has now dropped a proposed clause which would punish people who force another person to wear a burka or niqab.

The government said such coercion was not tolerable but existing laws already allowed legal action.

Some women also choose to wear a burka or a niqab voluntarily, the statement adds.

Parliament is still to discuss the initiative and the government’s counter-proposals before a date is set for a nationwide vote.

Islam in Switzerland Three-quarters of Swiss back a burka ban

A nationwide ban on face-coverings – a de facto burka ban – would currently get the thumbs-up from 76% of Swiss voters.

swissinfo.ch/urs

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.

Survey

Like swissinfo.ch? Meh? Let us know.

Survey

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters