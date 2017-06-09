Jun 9, 2017 - 18:09

Driver Supercop from team "Maroc" waits for the start of the Wave Trophy 2017 tour

(Keystone)

Electric-powered cars and vehicles of all shapes and sizes have zoomed off from Zurich in a rally to promote plug-in vehicles.

Teams from ten countries will take part in the seventh WAVETROPHYexternal link - world advanced vehicle expedition - trophy organised by Swiss electric vehicle pioneer Louis Palmerexternal link. The rally bills itself as the biggest of its kind worldwide.

The 1,600- kilometre event, which started on Friday, follows the route of the Swiss Grand Tour, which has recently been equipped with 300 electric charging points along mountain passes and lakeside roads. It passes through 53 Swiss towns.

Works teams from Volkswagen, Opel, Daimler and BMW will be providing some of the 112 vehicles taking part in the eight-day event, which will also include many self-built vehicles of all shapes and sizes.

"We want to raise awareness about electric vehicles and what they can do," said Palmer, who has driven around the world in a solar-powered car. "We can show that these cars are fun, reliable and working, and you can drive a car without a bad conscience," he told Reuters.