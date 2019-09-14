The plinth which forms the base of the statue comes from the Arvel quarry nearby.

(swissinfo.ch)

On a state visit to Switzerland, Indian president Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a statue of Gandhi in the Swiss town of Villeneuve on Saturday.

The statue in Villeneuve on the shores of Lake Geneva, was a gift from the Government of India and commissioned by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. However, the plinth which forms the base of the statue was procured from the Arvel quarry nearby. Gandhi's head faces the direction of the house where he stayed during his Swiss visit.

gandhi gandhi Indian president Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Villeneuve today. Gandhi spent 5 days in Switzerland in 1931 and this year is his 150th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/MdnucWtnb7 — swissinfo.ch (@swissinfo_en) September 14, 2019

Gandhi, who led the non-violent freedom struggle against British colonial rule, spent five days in Switzerland (December 6-11, 1931) at the home of his friend, Nobel-prize-winning French writer Romain Rolland. It was the first and only time the Indian leader stepped foot in the country.



President Kovind is on an official state visit to Switzerland from September 11-15. Three agreements were signed between the two countries during his visit concerning technical cooperation on climate change, a science and technology alliance and the renewal of the Hindi chair and University of Lausanne.

150th birth anniversary When Gandhi visited Switzerland Gandhi spent five days in Switzerland (December 6-11, 1931) at the home of his friend Nobel-prize-winning French writer Romain Rolland. By Anand Chandrasekhar





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram