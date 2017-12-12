This content was published on December 12, 2017 4:27 PM Dec 12, 2017 - 16:27

"Together" is a portal for learning about life in Switzerland through quiz games, receiving local news in seven languages and asking questions that will be included in the app (swissinfo.ch)

Is tipping required at Swiss restaurants? Can my kids attend a Swiss public school even if they don’t speak a national language? An app for those new to Switzerland answers these questions and many more, submitted by its more than 20,000 users.



“Together” is a smartphone app from swissinfo.ch and the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation that can be downloaded for free on the Appleexternal link and Google Playexternal link stores in seven languages: English, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Arabic. It allows users to test their knowledge of Switzerland, learn new information and challenge other players in more than 20 quiz categories ranging from jobs to Swiss landmarks and sports.



Users can also access more information about any of the questions and categories with the ability to share or save what they’ve learned for future reference.



The app, which just achieved 20,000 downloads, contains more than 700 questions with more categories released every month. Most recently, categories about the Swiss media and sports in Switzerland became available.

More than 20 categories on topics ranging from housing to education and media provide questions, answers and more information, with the ability to share and save the content (swissinfo.ch)

Users who have more questions of their own about daily life in Switzerland can submit those to the team behind the appexternal link to have them researched, answered and included in the quiz.

Directly through the app, users can also access a continually updated feed with the latest news from Switzerland in their language.



Swissinfo.ch and the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation decided to produce the “together” app to address newcomers’ desire to integrate into Swiss society and learn more about daily life in the country. Its content is largely based on swissinfo.ch’s “Switzerland How To”external link offering, which provides information about daily life in Switzerland in 10 languages.



A quarter of Switzerland’s population is comprised of people without a Swiss passport, one of the highest such ratios in the world. The government’s policy towards foreigners is one of integration – seeking to involve newcomers in the country’s daily life instead of creating so-called “parallel societies” within Switzerland. The app aims to contribute to the integration process through expanding users’ knowledge about and interest in the country and its people.

swissinfo.ch/vdv

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.