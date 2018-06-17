This content was published on June 17, 2018 3:59 PM Jun 17, 2018 - 15:59

Switzerland's national team soccer head coach Vladimir Petkovic speaking during a press conference on Saturday

Switzerland’s coach and captain have said that they are not expecting to provide an entertaining game against Brazil at the football World Cup in Russia on Sunday - their goal is to deny the Brazilians space.

"I'm not here to have a lovely game, but to win," coach Vladimir Petkovic said at a pre-match press conference at the Rostov Arena on Saturday. "Brazil has developed enormously [since 2014]. Their style of game is much more European. I respect that. But I'm here to focus on my players and impose our style of game."

Swiss captain Stephan Lichtsteiner said defenders would be deployed to shut down Brazil stars Neymar and Coutinho.

Brazil returns to World Cup matches after its crushing 7-1 defeat to Germany as hosts four years ago, and players have conceded that the Swiss, ranked sixth in world, will be hard to break down in the Group E match, that takes place at 8pm (CET) on Sunday.



Quarterfinals in sight?



Playing in their fourth consecutive World Cup, the Swiss are aiming for a spot in the quarterfinals. The team narrowly missed out twice in 2006 and 2014, and takes on Serbia and Costa Rica in the group stage.



Petkovic has opted for continuity in his 23-man squad for the 2018 World Cup, introducing only six new faces to the group that went to Euro 2016.



Prominent support



The team will be enjoying prominent support for its first match of the World Cup. Swiss President Alain Bersetexternal link will be present. He told reporters that the Swiss team was strong enough to “find a good path through the World Cup”. He said the squad’s international background mirrored “modern Switzerland. This has always been part of our history”. His visit was featured in this tweet by the national team.



Hoher Besuch vor dem Training: Bundespräsident Alain Berset hat die Mannschaft getroffen, um ihr viel Erfolg fürs morgige Spiel gegen Brasilien zu wünschen.

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer, who will reclaim the number one tennis ranking on Monday, said he would also be following the national team. “From an outsider’s point of view, the team is in harmony,” he said during a press conference in Stuttgart. Germany, where he later won the tournament. “I have a good feeling about this World Cup.”



The Sunday press in Switzerland was also vocal in its support and hopes for the team. Tabloid Blick devoted 19 extra pages to the match, and various opinion pieces expressed the view that the team could even win the game. The Matin Dimanche was more considered: while it was true that the Swiss players did not match Brazil’s in quality, if the team worked together and believed in itself, much could happen, it said.

