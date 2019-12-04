This content was published on December 4, 2019 10:55 AM

Since 2014, talks have been taking place to formalise relations between Bern and Brussels, currently covered by around 120 separate bilateral accords.

The conclusion of a framework agreement with the European Union is among the government’s 2020 targets, says Swiss President Ueli Maurer.

Presenting the goals on Wednesday, Maurer said a solution must be found so that the bilateral path can be continued. He said Switzerland would continue efforts next year "with a view to concluding an institutional agreement" with the EU.

In 2018, former president Alain Berset had set the same goal for this year. But the government this summer decided not to sign off on a new framework agreement to replace multiple bilateral agreements with the EU.

Despite assessing the outcome of negotiations as positive overall, the executive body wanted clarification on several points.

Climate change

The government has also included climate change and digitisation as new priorities.

Next year, Maurer said, Switzerland wants to adopt a long-term climate strategy that is in line with the Paris climate agreement and makes the most of its own opportunities.

The government will bring several legislative projects to the attention of parliament including the reform of occupational pensions.



