Claude Nicollier became the first Swiss to go into space on July 31, 1992.

He circled the earth 136 times between the end of July and August 8 on the space shuttle Atlantis.

On August 7, he received a congratulatory call from the then Swiss transport minister Adolf Ogi.

Ogi's off the cuff remark 'Freude Herrscht' (happiness reigns) would become legendary in German-speaking Switzerland.

Nicollier, remembering his first moments in space, told the newspaper, the Südostschweiz: "I had the feeling of being pulled against the ceiling. I kept banging my head against the control panels and fuses."

In his role today as a teacher, Nicollier says he has a certain responsibility to pass on what he's learned. "I've experienced the extraordinary."

