4 Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on West Bank’s Nur Shams camp, health ministry says

RAMALLAH (Reuters) – At least four people were killed in an Israeli strike on the West Bank’s Nur Shams refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

In its statement, the Israeli army said an “aircraft struck a terrorist cell in the area of Nur Shams while they planted an explosive device.”