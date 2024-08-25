Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
40,405 Palestinians killed in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, Gaza health ministry says

CAIRO (Reuters) – At least 40,405 Palestinians have been killed and 93,468 others injured in Israel’s military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, said the Gaza Health Ministry.

In the last 24-hours, 71 were killed and 112 were injured in what the ministry called three “massacres” by Israel in the strip.

The recent war in Gaza started after Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel says it goes out of its way to avoid civilian casualties and accuses Hamas of using human shields, an allegation the group denies.

