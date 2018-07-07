Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

50 years The group that helps shape Swiss foreign policy

...

At a time of global upheaval 50 years ago, a group of politicians and leading members of civil society came together to form an association to help shape Swiss foreign policy. 

Today, the Swiss Association for Foreign Affairs brings together people from across the political spectrum and non-profit organisations to promote interest in Switzerland's international relations. 

When it was founded in 1968, global events such as student-led riots across Europe, the Prague Spring and assassination of Martin Luther King convinced the founders of the society that they had to become more active in foreign policy.

The group's new president, Christa Markwalder, has told swissinfo.ch that the "autocratic tendencies" appearing throughout the world make the society's work more urgent than ever before. 


Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters