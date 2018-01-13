Navigation

75 years ago Influential artist Taeuber-Arp died on this day

Sophie Taeuber-Arp on the old CHF50 note

Sophie Taeuber-Arp was for a long time featured on the CHF50 note

(Keystone)

Sophie Taeuber-Arp, the long-neglected pioneer of modernism, died on this day from carbon monoxide poisoning from a faulty stove 75 years ago.

In this 2014 article, swissinfo.ch reported on how the artist – who had been somewhat overshadowed during her lifetime by her husband Jean Arp, the Dada co-founder – had become the subject of a major retrospective in Switzerland.


