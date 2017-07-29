A drone's-eye view

This content was published on July 29, 2017 3:59 PM Jul 29, 2017 - 15:59

The longest pedestrian suspension bridge in the world was officially opened in Switzerland on Saturday 29 July, measuring in at just under half-a-kilometre long.

The steel bridge connects two sections of a walking trail between Grächen and Zermatt in the south of the country, on the Europaweg trail – a high-altitude route taking in views of some of Switzerland’s highest peaks such as the Matterhorn.



At 494 metres, the “Europa” bridge overtakes the “Titan-RT” in Germany as the world’s longest pedestrian suspension walkway. And at a narrow 65cm wide, the bridge stretches like a thin wire across the sheer valley floor.



In a press release, the Zermatt Tourism body promised “thrills above the precipice.” This might be so; but it is not for the faint-hearted. With a maximum height of 85 metres above the valley, the bridge is only “for hikers with no fear of heights,” they said.

