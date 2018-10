At nightfall, Stéphane prepares to finish his day's work on the farm.

No rest: after dinner, Stéphane jumps on the tractor for mowing.

To promote biodiversity, Stéphane has reserved wildlife areas for insects, butterflies and spiders.

Bees, of course, are also inhabitants of this farm.

For example, the Chézard plum tree.

There are many types of fruit trees on the farm that are at risk of extinction.

What kind of goat is this? A peacock goat!

Pro Specie Rara provided the farm with two woolly pigs when it began operations.

"Hey! Why are you jumping over the fence?"

Feeding the hens and collecting their eggs.

Hens and other animals live together on the farm.

Stéphane with one of his Rhaetian Greys.

Then the goats will graze.

Fresh goat's milk can be stored in this natural refrigerator.

Milking is the first daily task.

Stephane and his animals have a great relationship.

This cow is still enjoying the moonlight.

It is very early and the village of Châtel-St-Denis is still asleep.

Galería sobre la Ferme de sens

Stéphane starts working on the farm every day at 5am. After milking, it's time to feed the goats and pigs, take the cattle to pasture and mow the grass. This is how a typical day goes by in his life.



