Mar 10, 2017 - 08:38

Expert florists in Switzerland stepped out of their ordinary work environment to demonstrate their profession can be about more than making bouquets. At the Aarau Museum of Fine Arts, they interpreted contemporary and classical works of their choice from the collection.

The smell of flowers, grass and roots permeated the museum spaces. Flower decorators worked on their creations, playfully and poetically entering into a sensual dialogue with 14 works by Swiss artists – two worlds otherwise rarely entwined.

The exhibition series "Flowers for Art" was developed in collaboration with the "Flowers to Arts" association. For the fourth time already, the Aarau Museum of Fine Arts invites the public to a six-day exhibition of the transient floral art, set in unusual surroundings that also offer a chance to view an outstanding collection of Swiss art works. It's a winning formula: so far, the exhibition series has brought in record attendance.



The exhibition runs through March 12, 2017.