This content was published on March 14, 2022 - 14:28

The 2022 Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy is the tenth edition of the world conference on direct democratic popular rights. This year, this summit will take place from September 21-25 in Lucerne, Switzerland (and on one day in various other locations including Aarau, Bern and Uster).

The Forum has been organised since 2008 by the Swiss Democracy Foundation in collaboration with Democracy International and partners at the local, regional, national and international levels. Host venues so far have been Aarau (2008), Seoul (2009), San Francisco (2010), Montevideo (2012), Tunis (2015), San Sebastian (2016), Rome (2018), Taichung-Taipei (2019) and online (2020).

SWI swissinfo.ch has been a national and international media partner of the world’s largest gathering of democracy experts and enthusiasts since 2015, providing journalistic and communications support for the discussions and developments. At the 2022 Forum, SWI swissinfo.ch will also organise an international panel on the “Future of Democracy”.



More information and details about how to register (for free) can be found here.External link

