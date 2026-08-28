At the heart of Switzerland with the SWIplus app

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Politics, votes and reliable information – always at your fingertips.

The SWIplus app keeps you connected to Switzerland. Follow the latest developments in politics, the economy and society, get in-depth background information and never miss a federal vote.

Latest news on the current vote

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Simply closer

Whether you live abroad and follow Swiss politics, want to find out more about upcoming federal votes or are simply interested in current affairs, the SWIplus app brings Switzerland straight to your smartphone.

You’ll receive reliable information, in-depth background reports and analysis, as well as the most important news from Swiss political life that is relevant to you abroad.

Daily briefing from Switzerland

Special edition on voting Sundays

Swiss votes explained clearly

Explanations, context and guidance

Background reports, insights and analysis

Public opinion, perspectives and poll results

Coverage specifically for Swiss citizens abroad

Practical information on voting from abroad

Free of charge and available in several languages

Everything you need as a Swiss citizen living abroad to follow political issues and developments in Switzerland, put them into context and understand what they mean for you.





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Swiss politics and votes

Keystone

Stay up to date with the latest federal votes. On our dedicated page, you’ll find the key proposals, background information and analysis, arguments for and against, assessments from our editorial team, and the latest developments before and after voting day.

You’ll also find our guide to voting from abroad and the special feature Federal politics at the heart of the Swiss Abroad, covering the key political issues and the consequences of decisions that affect Swiss citizens living abroad.

To the voting overview

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An app with added value

Key features

Daily briefing

Personalised news feed

Regional news

Multilingual content

Overview of relevant topics

Favourite topics for quick access

Videos and podcasts

Swiss public broadcaster SRF’s Tagesschau

Offline reading mode

Push notifications







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The app for life abroad

Always informed

The latest news, information and background stories from Switzerland.

Politics in plain language

Votes and political developments explained and put into context.

Content that interests you

Personalise your news feed and follow the topics that matter to you.

Reliable reporting

A team of journalists analyses, explains and puts developments into context.

Especially for the Swiss Abroad

Topics that affect and matter to Swiss citizens around the world.



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Download the SWIplus app now!

Stay connected to Switzerland – anytime, anywhere.