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How Swissinfo produces news in English

The newsroom of the Keystone-SDA-ATS news agency, where many of the ‘Latest News’ articles translated into English by Swissinfo are written.
The newsroom of the Keystone-SDA-ATS news agency, where many of the ‘Latest News’ are written, before they are translated into English by Swissinfo. Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle
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We select the most relevant Swiss news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such Keystone-SDA-ATS.

Find out how Swissinfo uses AI tools responsibly here.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR