How we use AI responsibly

Swissinfo’s mission is to deliver high-quality, multilingual content to our users. We are committed to providing accurate and accessible content. To support this mission, our editorial team sometimes uses AI-tools to support producing and publishing articles. For example, using automatic translation allows us to deliver news more quickly and allows us to publish more in-depth articles.

More Inside SWI How we work: artificial intelligence This content was published on In this short video, editor-in-chief Mark Livingston answers your questions on how we use artificial intelligence (AI) at SWI swissinfo.ch. Read more: How we work: artificial intelligence

All original content undergoes verification by Swissinfo editors, and each article is thoroughly proofread by the editorial team prior to publication. Whenever AI is used, we clearly disclose this to our readers. Here are some examples:

How we use AI in translation

AI-powered translation tools help us to deliver content faster and to a larger audience.

We are transparent about when and how AI is used in our editorial processes. Articles translated with the help of AI tools are clearly labelled with a disclaimer.

Every AI-assisted translation is carefully reviewed and edited by our editorial team to correct any mistranslations, ensure clarity and preserve the original meaning.

How we use AI for fact checking

AI helps our editorial teams to detect disinformation and mistakes.



AI tools can help verifying related sources of information.

How we use AI for summaries

AI may be used to generate summary bullet points, giving readers a concise overview of the article’s key information.

All summaries are reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and relevance.

Our goal is to help readers quickly understand the key points of each article.

How we use AI in image, audio and video creation

AI may be used to support the editing of images, audio and video content.



This includes tasks such as dubbing, subtitling, and format adaptation.



All content must comply with Swissinfo’s quality standards including ethical and copyright requirements.

The use of AI follows our internal AI guidelinesExternal link, which are reviewed and updated twice a year. They are based on the SBC’s AI ethics principles. External link

We value your opinion. Please share your feedback or concerns on our use of AI in our articles by writing to us at english@swissinfo.ch.