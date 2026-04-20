Larissa M. Bieler
Head SWI swissinfo.ch
- member of the Executive Board of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SBC (2021 – 2026)
- born 1978 in Switzerland
Professional career
Larissa M. Bieler grew up in Bonaduz (canton Graubünden). In 2007, she graduated from the University of Zurich with a degree in Linguistics, Management, Economics, and Political Science. After completing her studies, Larissa M. Bieler worked at the Department of German Studies at the University of Zurich as a lecturer and project assistant. She worked for many years as a journalist for local and regional media.
In 2013, Larissa M. Bieler became editor-in-chief of the ‘Bündner Tagblatt’. In January 2016, she joined the SBC as editor-in-chief of SWI swissinfo.ch, SBC’s ten-language digital platform. Between October 2018 and July 2022, she held the dual role of editor-in-chief and director of SWI swissinfo.ch. From 2021 to 2026, Larissa M. Bieler was a member of the Executive Board.
In 2025, Larissa M. Bieler obtained an EMBA from the International Institute for Management Development (IMD).
Mandates
- SWISS TXT (Board member)
- Federal Media Commission (member)
- Museum Council of the Swiss National Museum (member)
- Kultur im Waldhaus Foundation (Member of the Board of Trustees)
- Public Media Alliance (member)